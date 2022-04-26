Burton police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Burton.

On Tuesday, April 26 at 1 a.m., officers from the Burton Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of E. McLean Avenue for a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While the suspect has been identified, authorities are still searching for them. Burton police said the shooting is an isolated incident between two roommates.

Anyone with more information on this crime can call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

