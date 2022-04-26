Business owners changing rules after fistfight on teen night

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - The owners of Skateland Arena in Mt. Morris are distraught over the latest of multiple fights at their business.

“This, I feel puts a scar on our family name. We’ve been in business in this area for 60 plus years. And the people that come in, like that, it ruins it for a lot of people,” said co-owner Dianne McChesney.

McChesney is worried and upset after a Saturday evening fight during teen night at the roller-skating rink.

“This is very very personal to myself and my family. My brother and I are owners. My mother is here working with us. Our kids are here. Our, our employees are, our employees they’re our family,” McChesney said.

McChesney is the third generation to own and operate the business. She said rumors spread quickly.

“You know, in a short period of time Saturday night there were like eight shootings in the Flint area. And in fact, people were saying that about us, and I would like to reiterate, there were no weapons, we check them with a metal detector, check their bags. Absolutely no weapons are allowed in here. There was no shooting here,” McChesney said.

Kids from 13 to 19 got into a fist fight.

“Unfortunately, kids jump on tables and railings and tables to get their phone out and take videos of it, because that’s what kids think are funny now,” McChesney said.

After Saturday’s fight and all the gun violence in Genesee County over the weekend, Skateland Arena wanted to make sure everyone felt safe. They are now changing the rules surrounding kids at the rink.

Kids under 18 must have a legal guardian with them at all times and there will be no more drop offs.

Teen night is cancelled until further notice.

“We do not want the kids here that just wanna come in and fight and cause trouble and hang out. We are looking for families to come back in and skate,” McChesney said.

McChesney said some people already cancelled their birthday parties at the arena.

“It’s the, one of the only places left in the flint area for these children to have. Where we’re trying to have a safe, family fun place and unfortunately, some bad eggs ruined it for a lot of people,” McChesney said.

The rink will still be open Wednesday, Friday, and weekends. Tickets available on their website.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.