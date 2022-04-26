Advertisement

Flint certifies candidates for upcoming mayoral primary election

City of Flint logo(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The clerk’s office for the city of Flint has certified the candidates for the upcoming mayoral primary election.

Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and City Councilman Eric Mays are facing off in the Aug. 2 primary.

All three mayoral candidates submitted nominating petitions with at least 600 signatures from registered voters in Flint.

