Robinson Industries receiving needed help after experiencing fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The workers of Robinson Industries in Midland will get some help from a local union and food bank after a fire destroyed a portion of the business.

When Brenda Pater heard Robinson Industries was on fire, she set out to find ways to help the workers and their families.

She reached out to Midland food bank to see if they could provide food for the families while they were out of work.

“When we told them, what had just had happened and the things that the membership was going through, the lady said, like, give me some time. I’ll get back to you tomorrow, she said, but I think we can do an emergency food drive,” Pater said.

That phone call finally came. The food bank will hold a food drive for Robinson Industries’ workers affected by the fire on the union’s behalf.

“They’re bringing enough for 150 families,” Pater said.

An early morning fire on March 31 ravaged the Midland County plastics manufacturing plant.

The fire resulted in extensive losses to the facility leaving several employees without work for some time.

“We have families that have children. This happened, you know, you don’t expect things to happen like this. You never think it’s going to happen to you. So, you have to think in the long term of these families. They have children you know they have their without a paycheck right now, you know, at that time. The families that have children. Everybody is just so grateful for everything,” Pater said.

