Police: 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two drivers were seriously injured in a Saginaw Township crash on Bay Road and Luther Drive, according to police.

On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., police went to the intersection of Bay Road and Luther Drive for a three-vehicle crash. Officers found two drivers seriously injured and one driver with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say, a red 2019 Buick driven by a 75-year-old tried to turn left on Bay Road from Luther Drive. The Buick was hit by a 29-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle. The Buick was pushed into a third vehicle, a 2010 Volkswagen sedan, driven by a 67-year-old man.

The 75-year-old driving the Buick was extradited using the Jaws of Life and all three were taken to local hospitals, according to police.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.