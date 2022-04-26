Police: 3-month-old in critical condition after crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Bridgeport Township police say a driver under the influence caused a crash that critically injured a three-month-old boy.

On Monday afternoon just before 1, investigators say a 29-year-old man was driving a white Saturn Ion south on Dixie Highway with his three-month-old son when a 38-year-old woman in a stolen white Chevrolet Impala pulled out of the Bridgeport Trailer Park. The Saturn then struck the Impala.

Investigators said the three-month-old was rushed to Covenant with critical injuries.

Both drivers received unknown injuries, according to Bridgeport Township police.

Police said the driver of the stolen Impala is suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

The crash is under investigation, but police reported they are seeking a warrant against the driver of the Impala. They added the Impala was stolen in Flint on April 20.

