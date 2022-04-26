Advertisement

Police: Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree

Flint Police Department
Flint Police Department(WNEM)
By Sara Byks
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Flint on Sunday.

It happened about 8:25 a.m. April 24 on Flushing Road near N. Chevrolet Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was driving his silver Buick Lacrosse eastbound on Flushing Road when he lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe speed, alcohol and/or drugs are factors in this crash.

