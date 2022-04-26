Rain & snow showers this evening, some accumulation possible in the Thumb & NE areas

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain and snow showers have returned to the area today, along with cooler temperatures. It’s certainly a far cry from the weekend, which makes this even tougher to take for those ready to dive into spring and even summer.

While the showers of today have mostly been nuisance type showers, snow showers are expected to take over this evening and they may come down heavy enough to accumulate in parts of Mid-Michigan. It won’t be a huge snowfall, but more than many want to see at this point, especially with 80s just a few days ago.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered rain and snow will continue through the rest of the evening, so if you have evening plans tonight, plan on the possibility of running into one of those showers as you head out. Although it’s still mostly rain as of 5 PM, we are starting to see snow mix in to the north and west of the Tri-Cities, and we’ll see that changeover spread south and east through the night as temperatures cool down.

Track any precipitation tonight using our Interactive Radar!

Scattered rain & snow showers will continue tonight, with a change to all snow showers late this evening. (WNEM)

Although ground temperatures are getting warmer this time of year, snow can still accumulate if it comes down fast enough, and we saw this last Monday. It appears that could happen in some areas tonight, although not everyone will see accumulation.

Snowfall accumulations are possible where snow comes down heavy enough. Most will pick up less than 1", although the heaviest areas may see 1-2". (WNEM)

For those who do, most of it will occur on the grass and elevated surfaces, although play it conservatively on the roads with overnight lows falling into the 20s tonight. Amounts will vary, depending on who sees it come down fast enough. The Thumb and our northeastern areas north of the Saginaw Bay will have the best chance. The highest amounts could be as much as 1-2″, although most areas will check in with less than that.

Wednesday

Any early morning snow showers should taper off pretty quickly, and we’ll dry out through the rest of the day. Clouds will thin out gradually as well, and we should have a chance for some sunshine for the afternoon and evening.

We will be on the cooler side again on Wednesday, with highs in the lower to middle 40s. (WNEM)

For those sending students to the bus stop, plan for wind chills to be in the teens and 20s tomorrow morning. Highs won’t get much better through the day either, with lower to middle 40s expected once again.

Our northwesterly wind will remain stubborn tomorrow, sustained around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

