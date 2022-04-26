Rain & snow showers Tuesday, coldest air this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we were cooler on Monday, we still held on to a little bit of the warmth from the weekend, especially from the perspective of today and Wednesday. The coldest air of this week will settle in for today and tomorrow, bringing overnight lows tonight which may tie, and possibly break, some records around the area. Rain and snow showers will pick up this Tuesday, but most activity will stay light and drizzly.

Today

Conditions out the door feel a little cooler than a typical late-April morning with wind chills running down in the middle and lower 30s. Our wind is light, though, at only 5 to 10 mph. Conditions are dry with mostly cloudy skies, they’re cloudier west. The rain and snow showers will pick up late-morning and persist into the afternoon. Showers will reach their peak intensity during the afternoon in alignment with peak heating for the daytime, but eventually start to fade away during the evening. A changeover to all-snow is expected across the Thumb late this evening, though that should be short-lived with minimal accumulations. If there’s any snow accumulation, it will be on elevated surfaces.

Rain & Snow Showers Tuesday (WNEM)

Highs will only reach the middle 40s today, with 30s for our northern counties. These numbers are at least 15 degrees below normal for this time of year, and as mentioned earlier, will be the coldest air this week. The wind will persist out of the west northwest from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, keeping wind chills in the 30s all day.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Lows tonight settle into the middle and upper 20s. The record low temperature for the morning of April 27th in Saginaw is 27 degrees, in Flint it’s 26 degrees. Both records were set in 1996. We’ll likely tie those numbers tonight, with the possibility of breaking them by a degree or two... stay tuned!

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Clouds break up a bit overnight past a lingering flurry, but skies will trend toward partly cloudy cover by Wednesday morning. The wind will come out of the northwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday & Rest of the Week

Clouds will only decrease through the daytime on Wednesday as high pressure moves in. Despite more sunshine, a more northerly wind flow will keep our airmass cooler. High temperatures will reach up into the middle 40s.

Temperatures only climb the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 40s Thursday, 50s on Friday and Saturday, then back to the 60s by the end of the weekend! Dry weather also hold for the second half of the week, which will be perfect for any outdoor activities or yard work you have planned. Check out your full 7-Day forecast right here!

