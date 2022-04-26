Advertisement

Resource board offering resources to help with home ownership

By James Felton and James Paxson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A resource fair is raising awareness and educating community members on the essentials and benefits of home ownership.

Mikesha Loring is president of the Flint Area Housing Community Resource Board.

“We really want to let our residents know and the community know the resources that we have to offer. We don’t want them to go to waste,” Loring said.

The Flint Area Housing Community Resource Board hosted a free housing resource fair at Berston Fieldhouse in Flint. The event is designed to provide residents with immediate access to agencies and organizations that can help them with housing options, availability, resources, or attaining home ownership.

“We have credit, we have all of our bankers here,” Loring said.

Volunteer Sonyita Clemons said it’s important to get those looking for a first, or new home the answers they need in a convenient place.

“Even though it’s 2022, we have to acknowledge the fact that there is still transportation barriers, there’s still technology, and literacy, as well as digital literacy barriers to information, services, and resources. And so, it is up to us to address those issues and to build the bridge so that our community can receive what they need,” Clemons said.

As for Loring, she’s glad she can do her part to educate residents on the essentials of home ownership, credit, along with landlord and tenant responsibilities.

“I know there’s a need out there. And I have the resources to be able to help, so I just want to help,” Loring said.

