Team of prosecutors reviewing case of crash that killed police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Months after a fatal vehicle crash claimed the life of a Flint Police captain, the investigation continues.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton wants the expertise in the room to review the investigation into the collision that killed Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie in February.

“This particular case, because it’s high profile, and obviously because he was a police captain, I thought it would be good we looked at it to make sure that we cross every t and dot every I, and get it right,” Leyton said.

Birnie was on duty driving on Elms Road in Flushing Township when his Flint patrol vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on.

“I’ve brought in some of my experts on vehicular cases. Lawyers who have had experience in the court room dealing with car accident cases, car crash cases, vehicular homicides, and that’s what this case is about,” Leyton said.

Leyton says he appointed six senior prosecutors from his office to determine whether the driver of the other vehicle will face criminal charges. The team includes the chief assistant prosecutor and five assistant prosecutors.

“The difficult part for all of us is that we knew Captain Birnie, but we have to maintain our objectivity. We’re going to treat this case and this suspect like we treat anybody else. We’re going to make sure that the fourth, fifth and sixth amendments were followed and that he had all of his rights, and we’re going to make sure that we have probable cause evidence before we charge anybody with anything,” Leyton said.

Last month, Leyton requested the Mt. Morris Township Police Department gather more details.

“We were looking for toxicology reports and various other items involved with the accident reconstruction. And also, it takes some time for the autopsy results come in,” Leyton said.

He believes they have what they need to make a recommendation soon.

“We’re ready to go. I had each of the members of the committee look at the matters, and then we’re going to meet again, and we’ll be ready to make a decision,” Leyton said.

