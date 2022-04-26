Two former state UIA workers charged with creating scheme to steal benefits

Mich. (WNEM) - A former contract employee with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and one conspirator were charged Tuesday for allegedly creating a scheme to steal unemployment insurance benefits.

William Haynes, 25, of Detroit, and Autumn Mims, 29, were both charged with six counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and conspiring to commit wire fraud. Mims was also charged with illicitly possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

Mims was an unemployment insurance examiner for the UIA. Her job, according to court documents, included reviewing, processing, and verifying the legitimacy of unemployment insurance claims.

After starting her job with the state, she started using her inside access to fraudulently process claims in the names of third parties without their permission or knowledge, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Mims and Haynes are alleged to have caused unauthorized bank accounts to be open in the names of third parties and caused payments to be given to those accounts illegitimately.

Both workers are alleged to take control of those claims and use the funds for themselves.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Mims’ home and found evidence of fraud including personal identification information and proof transactions were made using this scheme.

Mims was charged before in a criminal complaint for her suspected role in this scheme.

“Those who commit unemployment insurance fraud not only steal from honest taxpayers but they also make it more difficult for legitimate claimants to receive the assistance to which they are entitled,” United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to fight unemployment abuse and fraud.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.