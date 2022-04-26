Vehicle crashes while fleeing from Flint police, man in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed while fleeing from authorities in Flint.

On Saturday, April 23 at 4:18 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to Wisner Street and W. Stewart Avenue for the crash involving a silver Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the initial investigation, the Camaro was fleeing from police while traveling southbound on Wisner Street, lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Eric Alfonso Underwood Jr., was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, Flint police said.

Police believe speed as well as alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

