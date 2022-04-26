Whaley Children’s Center finalist in grant competition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Whaley Children’s Center is a finalist out of 4,000 applicants for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant competition.

The center is a top 200 finalist. The top 100 will receive a $25,000 grant.

Whaley Children’s Center needs help to receive the grant and is asking for people to vote daily on the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website starting April 27.

The funds will help support the organization’s Journey Independent Living Home, which fosters youth ages 16 to 21. The home provides a multi-service approach to help with physical, emotional and social needs while transitioning out of foster care.

You can vote up to 10 times a day. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 6.

