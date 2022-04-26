Woodley, Rogers headline Saginaw Co. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame (SCSHOF) will induct its class of 2022 on Thursday.

The ceremony will be at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, located at 500 Federal Avenue in Saginaw. The inductee announcements will be at 6 p.m. after a social reception starting at 5 p.m.

Clifton Ryan, the Director of the SCSHOF Board and a 2017 induction class member, will emcee the evening.

Class inductees for the interscholastic and professional category include:

Charles Rogers (posthumously) – Saginaw High School, Michigan State University, NFL

Ron Rummel (posthumously) – Arthur Hill High School, Central Michigan University

LaMarr Woodley – Saginaw High School, University of Michigan, NFL

Nicole Bade-Weirauch – Frankenmuth High School basketball-volleyball, Michigan State University rowing

Inductees for the coach category includes Coach Mike Boyd for Nouvel Catholic Central High School football. Max Fisher, the late Associate Executive Director of the Saginaw YMCA, will be inducted into the Contributor category. John Decker, from Arthur Hill High School and the University of Nebraska, will be inducted into the Veterans category.

To complete the induction class for the Team category, the St. Charles High School football teams from 1961 to 1965 will be inducted for their five years of consecutive league championships.

