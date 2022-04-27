5 injured in single vehicle crash

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that left 2 adults and 3 children hospitalized.

Sanilac County Central dispatched received a call around 8:25 P.M. on April 26th about a single vehicle rollover crash on North Van Dyke road near Ritter road in Greenleaf Township.

Additional deputies, MMR, and the Cass City Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The investigation found the driver of the 2005 Dodge Ram, a 31-year-old man from Kinde, attempted to pass another vehicle going south on Van Dyke and lost control of the truck.

The truck then rolled and overturned into a ditch.

The driver, the 26-year-old female passenger, and 3 children were all taken to Covenant hospital in Saginaw to be treated for serious Injuries.

