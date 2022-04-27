Advertisement

5 injured in single vehicle crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that left 2 adults and 3 children hospitalized.

Sanilac County Central dispatched received a call around 8:25 P.M. on April 26th about a single vehicle rollover crash on North Van Dyke road near Ritter road in Greenleaf Township.

Additional deputies, MMR, and the Cass City Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The investigation found the driver of the 2005 Dodge Ram, a 31-year-old man from Kinde, attempted to pass another vehicle going south on Van Dyke and lost control of the truck.

The truck then rolled and overturned into a ditch.

The driver, the 26-year-old female passenger, and 3 children were all taken to Covenant hospital in Saginaw to be treated for serious Injuries.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jesse Stanley Mobley
Roscommon Co. deputies arrest driver after pursuit through 3 counties
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Bird flu detected in Saginaw Co.
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday morning, April 27.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, April 27