Another cold night, but brighter skies settle in for a few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cloudy day, and a chilly day as we hit the middle day of the workweek. But as we go into the evening hours, brighter skies are returning quickly.

This gives a nice preview of what’s to come over the next few days, and while temperatures remain cold tonight, we do expect some temperature improvement later this week and into the weekend. As for the wet weather, we’ll finally be able to say goodbye to that for a few days, too.

This Evening & Overnight

Clearing skies are expected the rest of this evening and you have no threat for any wet weather if you have any plans this evening or any errands to run. Sunset time is now around 8:33 PM, so you have plenty of time to enjoy something outdoors, that is of course if the cold temperatures don’t bother you.

Another chilly night is ahead, with overnight lows settling in the 20s. Our coldest locations could drop into the teens. (WNEM)

As our wind relaxes tonight along with the clearing skies, we’re in for a substantial cooldown into the overnight. Expect 30s and 40s this evening, with plenty of lower to upper 20s for overnight lows. It’s not completely impossible that some of our coldest locations could fall into the teens, especially to the north.

Thursday

After that cold start early Thursday, expect things to warm up substantially considering where we’re starting the morning. Highs should manage to warm back up into the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Temperatures are expected to warm up quite a bit after a chilly start on Thursday. HIghs should reach into the 50s in our inland locations. (WNEM)

The reason for that wide temperature range is due to an east northeast wind coming off of Lake Huron. That wind should be sustained around 5 to 10 miles per hour tomorrow. The 40s will be most likely the closer to the water you get, with the 50s farther inland.

Skies remain mostly clear into Thursday night, with lows settling in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday

Although a few more clouds may drift through our skies on Friday compared to Thursday, we still expect plenty of sunshine to close out the workweek.

Highs on Friday should make a bit more progress as winds turn a bit more southerly and we should warm up into the middle to upper 50s for far inland locations. Areas closer to the water may still be cooler if the winds remain southeasterly as projected.

Dry weather continues into your Friday evening plans, with overnight lows only settling into the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.