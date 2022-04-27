Bay City receiving grant money to preserve 2 historic buildings

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City is receiving a grant that allows them to preserve and redevelop two historic buildings.

City officials received word they are getting more than $1 million from the state to rejuvenate the interconnected buildings on North Water Street.

Steve Frye owns St. Laurent Brothers in Bay City.

“Can’t wait for them to open the doors,” Frye said.

His business sits across the street from the city’s most recently announced re-development.

Sara Dimitroff is the Economic Development Project Manager for Bay City.

“Well, I can tell you there was quite a bit of cheers in our office,” Dimitroff said.

She said two historic buildings on Water Street will be developed into a single restaurant bar on the first floor with three loft apartments on the second. The state approved a grant on Tuesday, paving the way for developers to begin work soon.

“They’re very thankful and grateful and ready to get started,” Dimitroff said.

TV5 has learned the bar-restaurant will be North Peak. State representative Timothy Benson said North Peak has a location in Traverse City that he visits often.

“North Peak is an awesome experience, kind of like a little bar, food place that has live music. I love it. When we go up and visit our cousins that live up there, it’s always one of our spots that we stop and hit,” Benson said.

Benson said the developers were able to secure both state and federal dollars for this project.

“If this is how our city gets money to do these things, I will try to find that in the budget to keep this going because this is a win,” Benson said.

The 14,000 square foot, $5-million project, will create 30 full time jobs. Dimitroff said these developers have their sights set on other areas of the city as well.

“That group is actually very interested in continuing to develop in Bay City. So, we’re not just going to see this from them, they will be investing even more in the city, so we’re very excited about that,” Dimitroff said.

The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend 2023. Frye is eager to see the end result.

“The sooner they start digging the better off we all are,” Frye said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.