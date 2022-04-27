Advertisement

Bay City schools raises $7.5M through bond sales

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Public Schools has raised more than $7.54 million from bond sales.

The Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) Board of Education sold its 2022 school building and site bonds, as authorized by voters of the district in August 2020.

The bond sale successfully raised more than $7.54 million for the district’s capital projects fund. The bonds were issued for building a Western Middle School gymnasium, remodeling and updating furniture, equipping school buildings for instructional technology, buying school buses and improving athletic fields and facilities.

“We wish to thank our community members for voting to approve this bond in 2020,” said Gene Radamacher, the BCPS Board of Education chair. “These funds allowed us to provide several needed updates that we are continuing to take advantage of for the betterment of the students we serve.”

