Bird flu detected in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State health officials identified the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock from Saginaw County.

The premises are currently under quarantine and the birds will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. The flock contained 35 birds of various species.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said the most recent finding of HPAI emphasizes the ongoing high risk for the disease in Michigan, and highlights the need for bird owners to protect their flocks.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in different ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, MDARD said.

“As HPAI continues to be detected in new counties, bird owners must recognize the time for taking preventative measures is now. The best tool we have against this deadly virus is for backyard and commercial flock owners to take every strategy possible to protect their flocks,” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said. “At MDARD, we continue to respond and act swiftly to reduce the spread of HPAI Michigan. Even with increased detections, we do not anticipate any disruptions to supply chains; and currently, there are no threats to public health or food safety.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI detections do not present an immediate public concern. No human cases of the viruses have been detected in the U.S.

MDARD said the following steps should be taken to protect backyard birds and large commercial flocks:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds.

Anyone who suspects that one of their birds has avian influenza should immediately call MDARD at 800-292-3939 during the day or 517-373-0440 after hours.

