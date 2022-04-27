Chilly Wednesday, few snow showers early

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Looking and feeling more like winter this morning after a few areas picked up some light snow with temperatures below freezing.

We are tracking a decent dry stretch that looks to carry us into the upcoming weekend.

Warmer temperatures will be on the horizon this weekend into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

It’s a chilly start this morning. Temperatures in the 20s near 30 with wind chills in the teens will hold into the late morning. This will come with a few flurries and/or snow showers mainly for the morning. Better chances for snow within the Thumb and NW near Roscommon.

A slow decrease in clouds is looking good for later this afternoon into the evening. Still could have a few lingering lake effect clouds with NW winds around 10-15 mph. Better chances for some sun by the early evening.

High temperatures later this afternoon stay chilly in the 40s with some near the lakeshore in the Thumb struggling to get out of the 30s.

Skies turn mostly clear going into the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight stay cold in the 20s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday trend dry with more sunshine! Temperatures both days warm up a bit, back into the 50s. Temperatures near the lakeshore due to onshore winds off the water will be held back around 10 degrees give or take.

The weekend is looking split with more clouds Saturday, better rain chances arrive by Sunday.

More rain chances look good next week. Temperatures are expected to stay mild in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.