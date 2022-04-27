Advertisement

Flint man charged with hate crimes for trying to intimidate protestors

By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Department of Justice has announced a Flint man has been charged with willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate residents while they were protesting in support of Black Lives Matter.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, called nine Michigan Starbucks and told employees answering phones to say racial slurs involving the “N-word” to any worker wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, the Department of Justice said.

Pilon told one employee directly he was going to “go out and lynch” someone, the Department of Justice said.

During a month, he left four nooses in parking lots, according to the Department of Justice, adding Pilon put another noose inside of a 7-Eleven.

The DOJ said Pilon put a note on each noose that read, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ T-shirt. Happy protesting!”

The FBI is investigating this case.

