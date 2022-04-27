Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 15-year-old.

Zamirr White-Murphy was last seen on April 25 about midnight in the 400 block of Grace Street in the city of Flint. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black pants, black and yellow shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hughley at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

