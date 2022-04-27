Genesee Co. community concerned about potential rezoning for apartment complex

FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A rezoning request has sparked controversy in a mid-Michigan community.

The fate of a piece of land in Flushing Township will be up for debate soon and some residents are not happy with the potential development that may come to their neighborhood.

Some residents in Flushing Township believe there will be more problems if the town approves a request to rezone a portion of land for a large apartment complex.

“We have the potential once we’re completely built up to have I think 300 families so that a lot of people in a very small area,” said Jason Goddard, Flushing resident.

A large apartment complex could be coming to the southwest corner of Elm and River Roads in Flushing Township.

Some homeowners are concerned the development could increase traffic and lower property values.

“We just like to keep it quiet and residential. I mean, I understand that parcel has been sitting vacant for a long time, but there’s no reason why they couldn’t keep it the way it is,” said Flushing resident Andrew Weinrauch.

“A lot of people don’t want to live near apartment complexes and that would certainly affect the ability to sell a house,” Goddard said.

TV5 reached out to Flushing Township Supervisor Fredrick Thorsby, and he said the land in question was originally zoned for commercial use for a strip mall.

He added the town has not yet received site plans but only a request to rezone the location for residential use.

For some residents the size of the residential use is the concern.

“I don’t think anybody in the community would have a problem with an apartment complex. Setup for you know 30 families. So, for all their leaves, something like that it’s the fact that it’s it’s possible 90, 100-unit apartment complex,” Goddard said.

The Flushing Township Planning Commission will meet on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. for the zoning request and residents are welcome to attend to voice their opinion.

