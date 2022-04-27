Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter.

Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.

The Frankenmuth non-profit organization says five community mental health agencies in northern Michigan will receive the batch and distribute them in 21 counties.

“So basically, M-55 all the way to the Mackinac Bridge. They are going to put these kits in libraries, schools, hospitals, and of course first responders,” said Brandon Hausbeck, co-founder.

After the kits arrive, local instructors will train the agencies on how to use the kits. Samantha Mishra, a board member, says the non-profit hopes to improve its presence in the community.

“So that children, but anyone who is encountering anybody out there in a stressful situation can use these well to decrease that stress,” Mishra said. “That’s kind of our biggest passion right now, to really improve our training, and make sure people understand how to use these products.”

More than 1,800 Carter Kits have been sent to 29 states.

