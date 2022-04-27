Advertisement

Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

