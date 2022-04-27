Organizations partner up for ‘Be Well, Saginaw’ to improve health

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Eleven organizations across Saginaw County are working together to launch a new initiative called Be Well, Saginaw to improve residents’ health.

The goal is to improve three significant health issues including maternal and child health, mental health and obesity.

The Saginaw County Health Department said Saginaw experiences 12.9 infant deaths for every 1,000 births, the highest in Michigan.

The health department said 16 percent of Saginaw residents describe their mental health as “not good,” and 75 percent of adults surveyed between 2018 and 2020 identified themselves as being obese.

Be Well, Saginaw hopes to address these issues by introducing new resources, like a one-stop referral for pregnant women, a mental health and substance use campaign and a eat better/get moving initiative.

“If COVID-9 has taught us anything, it’s that overall health plays a major role in how diseases impact a community,” says Christina Harrington, who spearheaded the project. “To prevent, mitigate and prepare for any future events, we need to work collaboratively to build a healthier Saginaw – one that is more resilient so that, if or when we experience the next wave or disease, we experience less severe illness, lower hospitalization, and fewer deaths.”

The Be Well, Saginaw initiative includes Ascension St. Mary’s, CMU Health, Covenant HealthCare, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, HealthSource Saginaw, MiHIA, Saginaw Community Foundation, Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, Saginaw County Health Department, Saginaw Intermediate School District and the United Way of Saginaw County.

