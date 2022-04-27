Roscommon Co. deputies arrest driver after pursuit through 3 counties

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver is in custody after a police pursuit that stretched into three separate counties.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious female at a vacant residence in Roscommon County’s Markey Township. Before deputies arrived, the 911 caller said the female was picked up by a male.

Shortly after, deputies found a vehicle on M-55 in Denton Township matching the description the 911 caller gave. The vehicle was stopped in a parking lot for motor vehicle violations.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver sped away. Deputies pursued the vehicle west on M-55, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit continued into Missaukee County and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said. Later, the fleeing vehicle made it into M-66 in Osceola County.

The fleeing vehicle slowed down and a female passenger jumped out while the vehicle continued to flee from police, the sheriff’s office said. Several miles later, the chase ended when the driver ran on foot.

After a foot chase, deputies took the driver into custody. The sheriff’s office said the pursuit was 53 miles and covered three counties.

The driver was identified as Jesse Stanley Mobley, 37, from Evart. Deputies learned Mobley had several outstanding warrants in Big Rapids, Reed City and Osceola County.

Mobley was arraigned on April 26 for fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, second offense of driving while license revoked, no insurance and unlawful use of a registration plate.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Roscommon County Central Dispatch, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Missaukee County Central Dispatch and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.