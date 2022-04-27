Saginaw High alum sets up scholarship fund

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw High School alum is helping local students cover the cost of college.

Thousands of dollars will be heading to four students who apply.

Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts talked about one of the district’s successful alumni.

“To think about the students in her hometown and want to make certain that she comes back and provides financial support for those students, there’s nothing but admiration and respect for an individual that does that,” Roberts said.

Tracey McKether-Brown graduated from Saginaw High in 1981. She was raised on the east side of Saginaw in a single parent home.

McKether-Brown is the owner and president of a successful construction company in Atlanta. She is giving back to Saginaw High students.

In June, she will return home to award four deserving Saginaw High graduates $2,500 scholarships to be used in college.

“I’m just excited that they get an opportunity to interact with an individual like Tracey, and to kind of pick her brain about the road she followed to become successful,” Roberts said.

McKether-Brown is glad she can do her part to inspire the success stories of tomorrow.

“It feels awesome to be able to come back and provide those scholarships,” McKether-Brown said.

She wants students to know they should get a college degree and have a good plan.

“Work hard, have a plan of action, and to be able to actually work your plan,” McKether-Brown said.

Roberts is quick to point out his district has produced many students that have gone on to do great things. He wants the class of 2022 to know they’re no different.

“Any goal or dream that they have after high school they can achieve it,” Roberts said.

The deadline for the students to apply is Saturday.

To fill out the application click here.

