Swartz Creek man sentenced for murder of Flint woman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A judge sentenced a Swartz Creek man to at least 30 years behind bars for the murder of a 23-year-old Flint woman.

Delano Deshawn Cummings, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder, two felony firearm charges and felon in possession of a firearm for the June 2019 murder of Shalaycia Miles in Flint.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Cummings to 30 to 60 years for the second-degree murder charge.

According to testimony and investigators, Miles had gone out on June 15, 2019, with family and friends to celebrate a family member’s birthday. The night took them to What’s Next, a former nightclub, near the corner of Pasadena Avenue and Clio Road in Flint.

Investigators say that’s when Miles and her group got into a fight with others in the parking lot that began with punches and ended with guns being drawn and shots ringing out. Miles was struck twice in her back and once in her forearm.

Once the gunshots stopped, Prosecutor David Leyton says Miles’ boyfriend and others raced her to Hurley Medical Center, but her boyfriend was going too fast as he took a hard turn and the vehicle rolled and ejected Miles.

Miles and her boyfriend were eventually taken by a passerby to McLaren Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

