US Department of Education investigating CMU for race discrimination

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for alleged race discrimination related to the elimination of its men’s track team.

The university received a letter on April 25 from the education department which states in part, “opening an allegation for investigation does not mean that OCR has made a decision about the complaint. During the investigation, OCR is neutral; OCR will collect and analyze the evidence it needs in order to make a decision about the complaint.”

CMU stated it will fully comply with the Office for Civil Rights’ investigation, and will share data related to the decision-making process.

“In all we do at Central Michigan University, we are committed to the success of our students, to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus, and to being a welcoming and supportive community for every individual,” the university said in a statement. “This commitment is evident in our mission statement, core values and strategic planning — it is at the heart of every decision we make. We have invested heavily in making Central Michigan University accessible, affordable and supportive for all students, especially for our students of color.”

President Bob Davis is expected to address the investigation Wednesday afternoon. Stay with TV5 for updates on this story.

