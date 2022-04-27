Wrestler Rhyno signs autographs in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wrestling superstar Rhyno was in Saginaw Tuesday night at Curveball Collectibles to sign plenty of autographs and took lots of pictures.

He has spent plenty of time wrestling in the WWE and ECW. Now he is currently doing shows his own brand the Insane Wrestling Revolution.

Rhyno said the reasons he is successful.

“I would say guts and brains, but I have none of those and friends like this guy. It’s just hard work like anything hard work and it wasn’t for Gary, he runs the Monroe Pop Fest I called him up and I said do you want to start this wrestling promotion with me. I will be on the booking side and you are on the promotional side with sponsorships and stuff like that. It’s a good team,” Rhyno said.

The IWR are planning to host a show in the mid-Michigan area soon. Rhyno’s next match will be on May 5 and is called “Cinco De Mayhiem.”

