80’s band ready to rock at benefit concert

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Miranda Amy envisioned performing for her small childhood lake town on a much grander scale.

“In in all reality, I’d hoped that it did come in the form of upon getting a record deal, I would purchase an activity center for the youth in Beaverton, but starting here feels like a better place than any considering it’s directly affecting my hometown,” said Amy.

Amy is the lead singer of the band, “Miranda and the M80′s.” She’ll be performing Saturday, April 30 at Northern Lanes bowling alley in Sanford at a fundraising event to benefit the Wixom Lake Association.

“I think it’s very important that we remember that that’s still going on and that they still need help. And that without that economic stimulation of the lakes being back, it’s going to be really, really tough for those small towns to continue thriving,” said Amy.

The Wixom Lake Association is a non-profit with a goal of improving and maintaining the waterways of the Tittabawassee and Tobacco river systems known as Wixom Lake.

Since the catastrophic flood event in May 2020, the association’s mission has been focused on bringing back Wixom Lake which was drained after the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

“They’re trying to gather funds and larger amounts so that they can do the work to repair the sea walls to a greater degree and get everything else in order so that when the water comes back, we can accept it and we don’t have any repeats of history,” said Amy.

Amy grew up near Wixom Lake and spent most of her childhood on or near the water.

“It’s got a lot of wonderful traditional values. And I was super blessed to be raised by what I call my village there, you know, living on the lake, swimming early in the mornings, seeing boats pass by,” said Amy.

Now, Amy lives in Lansing and since 2015 she has spent her weekend nights touring around Michigan performing 1980′s cover songs with “Miranda and the M80′s”.

Her vocal range spans an eclectic collection of artists covering songs from Prince, Whitney Houston and Journey to hard rockers like Ozzy Osbourne and AC/DC.

She’s excited to perform for the hometown crowd and she plans to give it her all at the fundraiser Saturday night.

“Doing things like this for my hometown has always been important. It could potentially be pretty emotional, but I guess we’ll just see how it goes,” said Amy.

The benefit concert starts at 7PM and will include a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and prizes for the best dressed 80′s outfit. Doors open at 6pm and it cost $15 per person.

You can learn more about the event at: https://fb.me/e/1zC6vIcep

