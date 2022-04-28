CMU president addresses racial discrimination investigation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University President Bob Davies held a press conference to address the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigation into allegations of race discrimination related to the elimination of men’s track and field.

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) stated it will collect and analyze the evidence it needs to make a decision about the complaint. CMU stated it will fully comply with the investigation. Davies believes the OCR will find no evidence of racial discrimination.

Davies stated the allegations were made by someone who is unaffiliated with the university. The complaint was filed in October 2021 by Russell Dinkins, a former track and field athlete who advocates for the sport and for racial justice.

In May 2020, CMU announced the elimination of its men’s track and field program. Davies added the decision to eliminate the track and field program was based on finances, compliance with the NCAA, and student success opportunities.

Eliminating track impacted a total of 30 students including three Black students, three multiracial students, two international students, and 22 White students, according to Davies. The elimination of a sports program is a last resort, Davies said.

In August, the university announced the start of its men’s golf program for the 2022-2023 season. Davies said the choice to add a golf program was based on the same reasons for eliminating the men’s track and field program including finances, compliance with the NCAA, and student success measures.

Davies said the decision to add golf and eliminate track and field were two separate decisions. The annual cost to have a competitive track team is at least $1 million, about half of that for a golf team, Davies stated.

Davies said CMU has 15 days to respond to the OCR’s questions.

