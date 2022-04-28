Crime Stoppers asking for help solving murder of Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 on any information given to help solve the homicide of a 42-year-old Saginaw man.

On Feb. 21, Demore Harris was found dead at the intersection of Phelon and Ward Streets. Harris died because of a gunshot wound, according to Saginaw police.

Detectives are investigating and are looking for any tips that could help solve this homicide.

Residents can give any leads or tips at 1-800-422-5245.

