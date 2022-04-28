Dry weather continues Friday, warming up a bit too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High pressure has settled in and despite below-average temperatures sticking around, we’ve enjoyed a really nice day!

The evening hours should continue that trend and even if you’ve been too busy to enjoy it today or this evening, you’ll have another chance as we end the workweek tomorrow and kick off the weekend Friday evening.

This Evening & Overnight

Clear skies will roll on through the evening, with only a few more clouds drifting through overnight as a system to our west slowly inches in our direction. Despite those clouds trying to move in, we still expect clear to partly cloudy skies at worst overnight and into the start of our Friday.

Dry weather is expected through the night, so any plans are in great shape. Sunset time tonight is around 8:34 PM.

Lows are expected to be cold once again tonight, but not quite as bad as cold as last night. (WNEM)

As you can imagine with another night of open skies and cooler temperatures today, especially near Lake Huron, we’re in for another big cooldown tonight. However, we should remain a bit warmer than last night in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Our northern counties may be closer to the lower and middle 20s.

Friday

Although some areas may start the day with a bit more cloud cover than our Thursday, especially closer to US-127, we should see some of that cloud cover clear out through the morning and even so, we’ll have plenty of sun poking through.

Highs are expected to warm up a bit more on Friday, but remain below average. (WNEM)

Dry weather should roll on through the day, with highs becoming a bit warmer than Thursday with inland areas climbing back into the middle 50s to near 60. Lakeshore areas will be cooler once again as winds continue out of the southeast, although it may be a bit warmer than Thursday.

Friday evening plans should be just fine with no rain expected. Temperatures will fall into lower to middle 30s for Saturday morning.

Weekend Preview

Saturday will begin dry and will remain that way most of the day. Sunshine will gradually turn to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon and evening. Ahead of our next system, highs should warm back up into the upper 50s to low 60s in most areas. Once again, southeast winds will keep things cooler near the water.

Chances for rain exist this weekend, but it won't be raining the entire time. (WNEM)

Our dry streak will come to an end late Saturday evening and into the first half of the day on Sunday. This appears to be our highest chance for rain, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder during this time, too.

Rain chances are greatest during the morning hours on Sunday. We may see a bit of a break behind the morning band. (WNEM)

We may see a bit of a lull in the rain late morning and early afternoon, even a brief period of sunshine as the dry slot of the system moves overhead. However, more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as the backside of the system comes through. This round is expected to be more scattered.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a mix of 50s and 60s, with a southeasterly wind gradually turning southwesterly into the evening, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.