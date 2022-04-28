Flint police adding more officers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After facing a rise in violent crime over the last year, mid-Michigan’s largest city is adding new officers to its ranks.

The city is also seeing an increase in response calls.

Flint Police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth is glad to see his department adding to their ranks.

“So, an additional five officers will definitely help us out,” Booth said.

The law enforcement regional training academy produced five graduates that will protect and serve the vehicle city.

“It’s at a time where there will be an escalation in call volumes and in the types of criminal activity that takes place over warmer months,” Booth said.

Booth said these officers will hit the ground running.

“The first stage is to place them with a field training officer, and they will be placed with one immediately. They will go to and be assigned to patrol operations. So, they’ll instantly start working with a senior partner, answering 911 calls on the streets throughout the city of Flint,” Booth said.

Booth said more officers should be added soon. Another eight to 10 people are scheduled to go to the next academy and should graduate this summer.

He said the plan is to keep adding on from there.

“We’re working hard to make sure that we have an adequate amount of staff to deal with the issues that many people are faced with or facing throughout the community right now. We’re dedicated to providing a level of service that we hope that the citizens will be proud of,” Booth said.

