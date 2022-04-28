Genesee Co. clerk directed to refrain from election activities

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Bureau of Elections directed Genesee County Clerk John Gleason to refrain from taking part in election activities.

Gleason was charged on April 8 with bribing, intimidating and/or interfering with a witness and willful neglect of duty.

In a letter informing Gleason of the bureau’s decision, Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater stated the following:

“…the criminal charges you currently face could eventually be resolved in your favor; however, allegations that you have intimidated a witness to interfere with an official proceeding and willfully failed to perform a legal duty threaten to fundamentally undermine voter confidence in the integrity of elections in Genesee County. Therefore, in order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections, I am instructing you to refrain from administering any elections held in Genesee County while these charges are pending against you.”

Brater said Gleason’s official election duties should be performed by the county’s chief duty clerk until further notice.

Genesee County Elections Supervisor Kathy Funk is on leave due to unrelated criminal charges against her.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.