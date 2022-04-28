Genesee Co. man wins $2M in Michigan Lottery game

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Your Millions instant game.

The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Liquor Palace of Burton, located at 4012 Davison Road in Burton.

“I purchased a few Lottery tickets while I was at the store,” said the player. “I scratched them off when I got in my car and was mind-boggled when I saw I had won $2 million. When I got home, I showed my wife the ticket and told her that I had just made her a millionaire!”

The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to invest his winnings.

“I recently retired, so this money will be a nice cushion for my retirement,” the player said.

