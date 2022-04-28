Michael Misa from Mississauge Senators to join Saginaw Spirit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit is welcoming its latest player to the club, Michael Misa from the Mississauga Senators.

The Spirit doesn’t officially make the first overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League draft until Friday night, but the team introduced Misa to Saginaw on Thursday.

“I have a lot of hard work and development ahead of me and with the help of the Saginaw Spirit coaching staff and players, I’m looking forward to the future, contributing in any way I can to the team’s success and just becoming the best player I can on and off the ice,” Misa said.

Friday will mark the first time the Saginaw Spirit has made the first overall pick since 2003.

