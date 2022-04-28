More than $577K in grants awarded to suppose electric vehicle adoption

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II announced Michigan will launch six new services to support electric vehicles in multiple communities.

More than $577,000 will be used to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, increase access to electric vehicles, and broaden electric vehicle adoption across the state.

Six companies, including Chargeway, eCAMION, ElectricFish, Fleet Lab, MoGo and Volta, will receive the funding through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to deploy projects in Lansing, Traverse City, Port Austin, Allegan County, Burt Township, Monroe, Ann Arbor, Detroit and DTE Energy’s Service Territory.

“Whether we are supporting electric vehicle manufacturing, industry-leading research campuses, or training the talent of the future to adapt to this electrified landscape, we understand in Michigan the value of innovating in our current mobility ecosystems to support the needs of the future,” Gilchrist said. “These grant recipients represent the next phase in our state’s evolution as a mobility leader and will undoubtedly help pave the way for our continued economic growth and success in this space.”

With $86,690, eCAMION will install its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Port Austin. The systems are designed to operate independently and act as a buffer to electric grids. They rely on very little power, making them ideal for supporting electric vehicle charging in more remote areas, Gilchrist stated.

“eCAMION’s chargers and BESS are future-proofed, meaning that as the power demands of EVs increase, we can respond very quickly to increase energy output that could easily be doubled with minor changes, and possibly even as little as a different cable,” said Michael McCoy, Strategic Sales Executive for eCAMION USA Inc.

