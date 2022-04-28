Advertisement

MSP submit investigation into Patrick Lyoya shooting to prosecutor

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop.(Grand Rapids Police Department via AP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Sixth District Special Investigations Section submitted their investigative report of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, April 28.

Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4. That officer has been identified as Christopher Schurr.

“The investigation remains in on-going status as detectives await the return of forensic reports from the manufacturer of the body camera and Taser. Those reports will be forwarded to the prosecutor once received,” MSP said.

