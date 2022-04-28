Police: Suspect confesses to multiple break-ins in Shepherd, Coe Twp.

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Juvenile suspect has confessed to committing multiple break-ins committed in the Village of Shepherd and Coe Township over the past week, according to police.

The cases will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.

The Shepherd Police Department said this was handled differently because it was a juvenile and not an adult.

Most times, juveniles are turned back to their parents in these situations, according to police.

