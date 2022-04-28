Sunny Thursday, tracking more rain for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly start this morning, we’re looking at another mild day ahead. Even warmer days are looking likely going forward.

We’re also tracking a dry stretch that looks to carry us into the upcoming weekend. More rain chances do return over the weekend, just not the entire weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

Temperatures starting in the 20s this morning. Grab the jacket before heading out the door!

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine for most of today. High pressure will be in control centered to our NW. This will help dictate our wind direction from the NE around 5-10 mph.

Temperatures due to our wind direction will be split. 50s look good farther inland. Could be held back into the 40s closer to the immediate lakeshore.

Our quiet and dry forecast continues into tonight. Mostly clear skies will carry into Friday morning. Lows will be cold again in the upper 20s near 30.

Extended Forecast

Friday is trending dry with more sunshine with temperatures back into the 50s. A few more clouds especially west of the Tri-Cities will be possible. Temperatures near the lakeshore due to onshore winds off the water will be held back around 10 degrees, give or take.

The weekend is looking split with more clouds Saturday, then better rain chances by Sunday. Although not as warm as last weekend was, conditions will be looking good for any plans or activities you may have!

More rain chances also continue into next week. Temperatures are expected to stay mild in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

