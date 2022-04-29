2 girls attacked by dogs at Detroit elementary school

DETROIT (AP) — Two girls were hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked by two dogs during recess Thursday at a Detroit elementary school, authorities said.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. at Bates Academy on the city’s west side, spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson of the Detroit Public Schools Community District said.

Both dogs were pit bulls, she said.

Animal control officers captured one of the dogs and were searching for the other one Thursday afternoon, district Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

“The girls have dog bites and are reported to be healthy outside of the bites,” Vitti told The Detroit News.

The ages of the students were not released, but the school serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school is located near a field where some students were playing with the dogs, Vitti said. The students were told by adults to stop playing with the dogs, and some left the area, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether just one or both of the dogs bit the girls.