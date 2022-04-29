Affordable housing initiative started in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Turning renters into homeowners is the purpose behind a new affordable housing initiative in Saginaw.

The goal is to help people who can’t get large loans or massive mortgages a shot at owning their own home.

Saginaw resident Dyonte Evans is looking to get in the housing market.

“Instead of renting I would rather own my own house and that’s the first step,” Evans said.

He spoke with representatives Friday from the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America. NACA aims to provide mortgages for low to moderate income people so they can attain home ownership.

Washington Ryles is a regional director at NACA.

“No down payment, no closing costs, no PMI, no fees, all fees paid by the lender. So that’s what we do. Below market fixed interest rate for low to moderate income buyers,” Ryles said.

Ryles said certain qualifications need to be met to qualify, but he says perfect credit isn’t required.

“Everyone should be able to have that piece of the pie and have something that they can call their own, where they can raise their children and create generational wealth to move forward,” Ryles said.

Ryles also said their national company is looking to open offices in Saginaw and Flint. He said NACA can also assist people convert a section eight housing choice voucher into a home ownership voucher.

Saginaw Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Balls said that could have a real impact on Saginaw.

“NACA is a beautiful thing to come here. If we can turn vouchers into mortgages that’s the whole game-changing situation for people living in the city of Saginaw. Instead of renting they can become homeowners,” Balls said.

Which is exactly what Evans has his sight set on.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to have something that’s mine. Like my name is on it, the lease, I’ve owned things before but nothing like that. It’s a big deal,” Evans said.

