Commissioner: Clerk should not be involved in elections while under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Bureau of Elections ordered Genesee County Clerk John Gleason to not participate in any election activities as he faces charges of intimidating and/or interfering with a witness and willful neglect of duty.

Despite it still being an ongoing investigation and John Gleason could be found innocent of his crimes, the state fears having him involved would hurt voter confidence.

“This is a step in the right direction. While Mr. Gleason is under investigation, going through the court process, he should not have a hand in our local elections,” Genesee County Board of Commissioners Chair Domonique Clemons said.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections sent the letter to Gleason on Thursday ordering him to remove himself from election activities. Gleason has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing.

In the letter, Jonathan Brater, the director of elections, acknowledges these charges could eventually be resolved in Gleason’s favor. Brater went on to say the charges threaten to undermine voter confidence.

“In order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections, I am instructing you to refrain from administering any elections held in Genesee County while these charges are pending against you,” Brater said in the letter.

Clemons said the board of commissioners voted twice to ask the state to keep Gleason away from the election.

“We wanted to make sure that our residents knew that there would be no question about this election. And we believe that having him run the election would put a lot of things into question,” Clemons said.

Clemons wants Genesee County residents to know there are a lot of dedicated staff in the clerk’s office.

“And these folks are working every day to serve the residents of Genesee County, to make sure that we have safe and secure elections,” Clemons said.

Until Gleason’s criminal charges are resolved, official election duties will be performed by Chief Deputy Clerk Leslie Raleigh.

“I know that her office, as well as the board of commissioners, have been in communication with the Secretary of State office and they have committed to providing the additional support and resources needed to make sure that the elections in Genesee County run without a hitch,” Clemons said.

TV5 reached out to Raleigh. She declined to comment on Gleason’s charges and said it is between him and the state.

TV5 has also reached out to Gleason and have not heard back.

The board of commissioners’ investigation into the alleged issues in Gleason’s office is still ongoing.

Special elections in Michigan are taking place in several local communities this Tuesday.

