Flint responds to investment company trying to buy Buick City Complex

City of Flint logo(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Ashley Capital, a real estate investment company from New York, has entered a contract to buy and redevelop multiple hundreds of acres of land in the northeast area of Flint.

The land is the former Buick City site. The city of Flint said it is owned by the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust (RACER).

The purchase is based on RACER and Ashley Capital reaching an agreement related to the environmental cleanup on this property.

“Through our efforts and partnerships, the City of Flint continues to cultivate new possibilities to benefit our community,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We have worked hard to identify opportunities to revitalize Flint’s commercial sector, and an investment of this magnitude could bring thousands of jobs to our community. This is another positive step in the right direction.”

“The city of Flint is excited that Ashley Capital is interested in redeveloping the former Buick City site. This would be a great opportunity for Flint and its residents. The City looks forward to continuing talks and we are optimistic about this opportunity,” said Samantha Fountain, director of Flint Economic Development.

