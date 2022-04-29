Grand Blanc Twp. firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A group of ducklings ran into some trouble, but thankfully, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department was on hand to help out.

The ducklings fell through a storm drain grate Thursday morning.

Firefighters worked to safely pull the ducklings out of the drain and return them to their mother.

The mother duck was overjoyed when she was reunited with her babies.

