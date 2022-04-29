Mid-Michigan athletic club falls victim to vandalism

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local non-profit is figuring out how to move forward after a break-in left its building torn to pieces.

“My heart dropped. I just, I was, I can’t understand why anybody would do this. You know why? Why someone would come in and do this just to destroy stuff is beyond,” St. Stan’s Athletic Club President Brian Phillips said.

Phillips has been asking why someone would do this to himself since he first walked through what’s left of the press box at the St. Stan’s Athletic Club Field in Bay City.

“They broke out every light in here, smashed them in here, as you can see, pulled out our PA system,” Phillips said.

The organization posted on Facebook saying vandals broke into the building on Monday or Tuesday and left a trail of broken glass and other debris.

Phillips said the people responsible ripped up anything that was not screwed down.

“Here we had benches and barstools in here for teams for coaches during football games. They threw them out the window,” Phillips said.

The property damage has made Phillips feel heartbroken.

“It truly is heartbreaking. You know, I mean, all the time and effort that all the volunteers that are affiliated with the organization that put in here and now to come and see this is just, it’s devastating,” Phillips said.

This has caused financial damage to an already struggling non-profit organization.

“We’ve been struggling for years for the past couple of years with COVID not being able to have a festival. Try and recoup from that and then this on top of that, it’s definitely going to impact our finances,” Phillips said.

Phillips hopes those responsible will come forward and take responsibility.

“Mainly, just come forward and come clean. You’re gonna get caught eventually. So, if you come clean, hopefully things wouldn’t be as bad,” Phillips said.

While Phillips is disheartened the press box was vandalized, he said this will not stop the Polish Festival from happening this June.

St. Stan’s Athletic Club is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

